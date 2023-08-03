Are women entrepreneurs really benefitting from govt schemes? Here’s what numbers say

Government schemes for women entrepreneurs: The share of women-led MSMEs in the country has jumped from 13.72 per cent in the financial year 2010-11 to nearly 20 per cent so far. According to the government data, out of over 2 crore businesses registered on the Udyam portal, 19.43 per cent were owned by women. Among the likely reasons for the growth in the share of women-led or owned MSMEs are schemes introduced by the government over the last decade. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State in the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday noted the share of women beneficiaries across key schemes for small businesses:

Credit Guarantee Scheme: The MSME Ministry’s credit guarantee scheme for micro and small enterprises implemented through CGTMSE provides collateral-free loans up to a limit of Rs 5 crore with a guarantee coverage up to 85 per cent for loans to women as against the normal rate of 75 per cent. Since inception, as on June 30, 2023, 72.59 lakh guarantees involving Rs 4.50 lakh crore was approved, of which 15.10 lakh guarantees of Rs 65,209 crore were extended to women-owned MSEs.

Also read: Women MSMEs: This statistic shows share of women entrepreneurs in India’s MSME sector

Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund: The Fund of Funds, also known as Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund, aims to infuse Rs 50,000 crore as equity funding in eligible units of the MSME sector. As on June 30, a total of 45 Daughter Funds were empanelled with NVCFL (Mother Fund) and more than Rs 4,885 Crore were invested across 342 MSMEs, of which 60 were owned by women.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY): Launched in 2015 to extend collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh to individuals to enable them to set up or expand their business activities, the scheme facilitates credit in three categories namely Shishu (up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (above Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh) and Tarun (above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh) for income generating activities in manufacturing, trading, service sectors and also for the activities allied to agriculture. Till June-end, over 42.20 crore loans amounting to Rs 24.34 lakh crore were disbursed. Out of this, more than 29.00 crore loans amounting to Rs 10.96 lakh crore were disbursed to women entrepreneurs.

Also read: Visa brings its $10,000 grants programme She’s Next to India for women entrepreneurs

Stand-Up India Scheme: Launched in April 2016, the scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one scheduled caste or scheduled tribe borrower and one-women borrower per bank branch for setting up green field enterprise in manufacturing, services or trading sector, and also for the activities allied to agriculture. The scheme has enabled credit of over Rs 43,000 crore in setting up over 1.90 lakh greenfield micro and small enterprises to SC/ST and women entrepreneurs across the country. Out of this more than 1.60 lakh loans amounting to Rs 36,000 crores were sanctioned to women entrepreneurs as of June 30 this year.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises