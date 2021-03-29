Amplify.ai: Making brand engagement better

Kartik Walia, Head Of Operations, India, Amplify.AI

By Srinath Srinivasan

With A booming e-commerce sector, online presence of companies and their brands have been at an all-time high. Brands use multiple social platforms to engage with customers and offer assistance to their concerns and interests. There are dedicated social media teams to respond to customer generated content about the brand. In order to enable them to do it at scale and to save costs while reducing the time taken to do it, Amplify.ai offers proprietary AI products and services that are capable of contextually understanding and responding to customers.

“At first, we get to know the requirements and then deploy our algorithm. With more instances and data from customers, we train the system and improve their responses. This way brands can moderate their social platforms, especially the comments section,” says Kartik Walia, head of operations, India, Amplify.ai, talking about using algorithms for comment moderation.

When it comes to product discovery, marketing retargeting and customer support, chat has become a quintessential marketing investment for brands to engage with customers. “AI has immense power in helping brands capture and retain customers. It makes a whole lot of difference if a brand can reach out to its customers and visitors before their attention is lost. In such scenarios, a simple instant message in their inbox would go a long way,” explains Walia. The company’s chat offering solves for exactly the same. The use case extends beyond retail, to several other campaigns, business sectors and with SMS as an additional mode of targeting customers.

Apart from the financial benefits offered by the offerings, brands also benefit from streamlining their social platforms with civil interactions. “We have come across instances where individuals and brands have been subject to abuse online. In such cases, our systems have intervened and removed abusive comments,” says Walia.

The real challenge for the startup comes in balancing brand requirements with freedom of speech and bias. “It is an evolving process. Sometimes we have to take a call on whether brand requirements curtail customers’ freedom of speech on public domains and pass the learning on to the system. Additionally, based on who writes the codes, there are unintentional biases that come in which may pop up at an unexpected time,” shares Walia. “When it comes to chat, we have to make it hybrid, so customers don’t get irritated with bots,” he adds.

At the core of the AI offerings, the company is constantly trying to add human touch and prevent these challenges at the development stages. The startup has raised $3 million in funding in its seed round from SV Angel and Costanoa Ventures and employs 25 people in India, with an aim to expand to other geographies in 2021.