Among all disruptive ideas, VC investors are most excited about this technology

Robotics is not only poised to take your jobs in future but may also take most of Venture Capital funds. Among all disruptive ideas, those working on robotics have witnessed the highest investor interest with an average deal value of $28 million. Robotics had a significant 2.93 investors-to-idea ratio (number of venture capital investors/number of funded companies/ideas) in 2017, according to GlobalData.

Although Artificial Intelligence (AI) is ahead of all technologies in terms of volume terms, robotics has the edge over others in terms of investors-to-idea ratio. Interestingly, the technology behind Bitcoin, blockchain, which has been in news for quite some time now as a disruptive record-keeping technique, has seen the lowest investor interest as well as the lowest average deal value among all technologies, with a 2.23 investors-to-idea ratio and $12 million respectively in 2017.

The connected devices and IoT (Internet of Things) segment stood atop the average deal value chart with $29.5 million but slipped to third in terms of interest at a 2.62 investors-to-idea ratio, the GlobeData said.

In the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017-18, the trends showed that Internet and tech giants, not banks, are the darlings of FinTech experts and investors. Many researchers now project that robotics and AI will take over the most of the tasks that humans perform by 2052 — from driving trucks to writing bestsellers to performing surgeries.