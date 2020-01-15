Amazon’s $1 billion gift for Indian SMEs to help small businesses step into digital era

Amazon will help export billion worth of goods made by Indian SMEs by 2025.

Technology for MSMEs: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Wednesday announced a bonanza for India’s small and medium businesses, which could help local entrepreneurs step up their digital presence and broaden market opportunities. Jeff Bezos, on a visit to India, said at an event that e-commerce giant Amazon will invest $1 billion to help digitise Indian SMEs, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ programme. “21st century will be Indian century and the biggest alliance between India and the US,” said Jeff Bezos. However, Bezos did not mention any timeline for this investment. The company has so far invested $5.5 billion in the country.

Jeff Bezos’ three-day visit to India is marked with protests from sellers on its platform, which have complained about Amazon’s anti-competitive pricing practices. India’s competition regulator has opened a probe into Amazon’s selling practices, following the complaints. However, Jeff Bezos sought to assure the protesting sellers, by saying that Amazon will help take their goods to global customers. The company will help export $10 billion worth of goods made by Indian SMEs by 2025, he said. It is already allowing small Indian manufacturers to sell their goods across 12 marketplaces in the world. Moreover, the company has clocked $1 billion through cumulative exports under its Global Selling programme and it expects the amount to hit $5 billion mark by 2023. “Through the Amazon Global Selling program, we have had the opportunity to assist 50,000 MSMEs across India to showcase over 150 million products to customers in more than 180 countries,” Abhijit Kamra, Director- Global Trade at Amazon India had earlier said.

Amazon is hosting a two-day event ‘Sambhav’ in New Delhi starting January 15. Meanwhile, the e-commerce giant has recently infused Rs 1,715 crore ($242.19 million) in fresh capital in two of its India entities — Amazon Pay India and Amazon Wholesale (India). While Amazon Pay received Rs 1,355 crore, Amazon Wholesale got Rs 360 crore in funding, according to RoC filings sourced from business signals platform, Paper.vc.