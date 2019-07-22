Amazon workers’ Prime Day protest fails to shake up Jeff Bezos’s company

While Jeff Bezos’ Amazon got under fire last week with its workers launching a global protest, the same had a zero to microscopic effect on the company even with the backing of cause-driven millennials. (Reuters)

While Jeff Bezos’ Amazon got under fire last week with its workers launching a global protest, the same had a zero to microscopic effect on the company even with the backing of cause-driven millennials, Eric Schiffer, CEO, US-based Patriarch Organisation told Financial Express Online. “When a reported “15” employees show for the strike, and a small number online, even critics of Amazon know it was a tactical disaster in terms of influencing Amazon,” he said, adding that it was a giant failure in having any impact on Amazon on the employee side. Patriarch Organisation is a private equity firm in technology and media.

A higher wage is only one component of the fight for workers’ rights. Amazon workers deserve safe working conditions, fair scheduling, and reasonable production demands. I stand with Amazon MSP1 workers in Minnesota and their #PrimeDayAmazon strike! https://t.co/zmCUCpc0F1 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 15, 2019

The e-commerce behemoth received flak from prominent American politicians such as Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris over its workers’ policies. However, on the day of the strikes, Amazon was “armed to counter the arguments reframing the debate to public policy focused on the national minimum wage, which is half of Amazon’s,” Eric Schiffer said. Moreover, one of the most valuable companies of the world — Amazon — fired a fusillade of counter punches against protest groups. “They refused to be defined by employee groups and the media, not unlike how a presidential campaign refuses to be defined by critics or the media. They are proactive and aggressive and use facts to highlight logical gaps in the protesters’ agenda. The shift to bring context to the national minimum wage is just one example” Eric Schiffer added.

I stand in solidarity with @Amazon workers who are striking on #PrimeDay. Like all workers, they deserve safe working conditions, fair wages, and dignity and respect from their employer. I am proud of them for standing up for their rights and their families. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 15, 2019

Why are Amazon workers protesting?

Amazon workers have united globally from countries like Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom, protesting against unsafe working conditions, lower wages and insecure employability. The workers picked Amazon’s hefty sale days called Prime Day Sales as these are the most important days in the retailer’s calendar. Many trade unions and labour unions also joined the cause. “We will be protesting against the appalling conditions our members work under at the company,” a trade union by the name GMB tweeted days before the protest. The tweet added that the workers would like the Jeff Bezos’ company “to know they are people – not robots”.

We’d like to say a massive thank you to all our #TeamGMB activists, TU colleagues, community and @UKLabour activists for helping to make our protest at #Amazon Rugeley such a success Together, we will win the fight for #Amazon workers! #AmazonAreNotRobots pic.twitter.com/eC1mM1JBbh — GMB West Midlands (@GMBWestMidlands) July 20, 2019

Another labour union united under the motto, “No more discount on our incomes”, Reuters reported. These protestors, from the German labour Union Verdi, also picked Amazon Prime Day sales to target the company for income disparities.