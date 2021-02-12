  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amazon to integrate Pantry, Fresh services in India

By: |
February 12, 2021 8:08 PM

It will be available for customers in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mysore over the next two weeks and other cities where Fresh is serving in the coming months, a statement said.

Amazon IndiaIn the integrated online store, customers can shop for a wide range of selection, including fruits and vegetables, frozen and chilled products like dairy and meats, dry grocery items, beauty, baby, personal care and pet products, while having the convenience of two-hour delivery slots from 6 am to midnight.

Amazon India on Friday said it is integrating its ‘Pantry’ and ‘Fresh’ services in cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mysore, to offer a simplified grocery shopping experience to customers.

It will be available for customers in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mysore over the next two weeks and other cities where Fresh is serving in the coming months, a statement said.

Related News

In the remaining 290 cities, customers will continue to be able to shop for dry grocery selection on Amazon Pantry, it added.

In the integrated online store, customers can shop for a wide range of selection, including fruits and vegetables, frozen and chilled products like dairy and meats, dry grocery items, beauty, baby, personal care and pet products, while having the convenience of two-hour delivery slots from 6 am to midnight.

Amazon Fresh will now offer customers supermarket selection along with hundreds of Pantry deals from sellers, including super-value packs.

“Customers love the two-hour convenience of Fresh for daily grocery and unmatched Pantry savings when they shop for dry grocery. We are excited to integrate these services in a single online grocery store thus allowing customers to enjoy unmatched convenience and value,” Amazon India Director (Category Management) Siddharth Nambiar said.

The company said there will be no minimum order value for customers shopping at the integrated Fresh store. For its two-hour express delivery service, orders of Rs 600 and above will be delivered without charges while those under Rs 600 will have a delivery charge of Rs 29.

The online grocery segment has witnessed strong growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people logged onto digital platforms to order household items while practising social distancing.

The segment also witnessed growth as e-commerce platforms were allowed to deliver only grocery and healthcare items during the lockdown that was put in place in March last year to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Amazon to integrate Pantry Fresh services in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nalco posts Rs 240 crore profit for December quarter
2COVID-19 impact: GMR Infra’s loss widens to Rs 1,120 crore in Q3
3Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Facebook, Twitter, other social media services need clear laws on free speech