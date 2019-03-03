Amazon takes Kudumbashree women entrepreneurs’ products to 150 million customers

Amazon will showcase the products as part of its Amazon Saheli programme.

Among the world’s largest women empowerment programmes, Kerala’s Kudumbashree is set to have its women entrepreneurs slingshot their reach to millions of online shoppers in India. The organisation, which signed an MoU with Amazon recently, would be able to leverage the latter’s scale and reach to showcase and sell the women entrepreneurs’ products across the country. Amazon India reportedly had around 150 million registered users till January this year.

Amazon will showcase the products as part of its Amazon Saheli programme – a dedicated storefront on Amazon’s marketplace portal to help display and sell products of women entrepreneurs. Women entrepreneurs including housewives, domestic helpers, artisans etc., are part of the Saheli programme that have products listed across 13 categories on Amazon.

The women entrepreneurs, part of Kudumbashree’s over 4 million members in 14 districts of Kerala, will also receive support and training to sell their product, Kudumbashree said in a statement. Kudumbashree has more than 1,000 community development societies.

Amazon’s Saheli will provide support in terms of onboarding assistance, imaging and cataloguing, product listing, subsidized referral fee, and free account management, the organisation said.