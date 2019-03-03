Amazon takes Kudumbashree women entrepreneurs’ products to 150 million customers

Amazon Saheli programme will provide support and training to the women entrepreneurs that are part of Kudumbashree's over 4 million members in 14 districts of Kerala.
Among the world’s largest women empowerment programmes, Kerala’s Kudumbashree is set to have its women entrepreneurs slingshot their reach to millions of online shoppers in India. The organisation, which signed an MoU with Amazon recently, would be able to leverage the latter’s scale and reach to showcase and sell the women entrepreneurs’ products across the country. Amazon India reportedly had around 150 million registered users till January this year.
Amazon will showcase the products as part of its Amazon Saheli programme – a dedicated storefront on Amazon’s marketplace portal to help display and sell products of women entrepreneurs. Women entrepreneurs including housewives, domestic helpers, artisans etc., are part of the Saheli programme that have products listed across 13 categories on Amazon.
The women entrepreneurs, part of Kudumbashree’s over 4 million members in 14 districts of Kerala, will also receive support and training to sell their product, Kudumbashree said in a statement. Kudumbashree has more than 1,000 community development societies.
Amazon’s Saheli will provide support in terms of onboarding assistance, imaging and cataloguing, product listing, subsidized referral fee, and free account management, the organisation said.
Amazon would showcase products across categories including grocery, home and fashion accessories. It has so far listed products under grocery and personal care segments. The women entrepreneurs have already got order requests from Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh etc., during the first three weeks of the pilot workshop conducted by Amazon.
The participation of women entrepreneurs on Amazon.in marketplace has been growing substantially over the past few years, especially since the inception of our dedicated program Amazon Saheli, PTI quoted Pranav Bhasin, Director, Seller Experience, Amazon India.
By supporting women weavers and handicraft experts, this association will change the socio-economic life of women in Kerala, said S. Harikishore, Executive Director, Kudumbashree.
Kudumbashree was set up in 1997 by the Kerala government for poverty eradication through community development schemes.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.