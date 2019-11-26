Now book bus tickets on Amazon as Jeff Bezos company turns into mother of all apps

The tie-up will enable Amazon’s customer base to book tickets for over 50,000 routes in India. Photo: Reuters

After exiting the China market, internet billionaire Jeff Bezos company is doing everything to ensure that the India business continues to do “extremely well” as Bezos reportedly said recently about Amazon India’s growth. The company, which sells almost everything under 17 broad categories, is swiftly adding one service after another — gradually becoming a super app — one app housing several apps. After adding flight ticket booking in May this year and movie tickets earlier this month, Flipkart’s rival on Tuesday added bus ticket booking in collaboration with the MakeMyTrip-owned redBus.

The tie-up will enable Amazon’s customer base to book tickets for over 50,000 routes in India even as it would be able to leverage redBus’s vast network of bus operators, customers. Currently, redBus has a network of more than 3000 bus operators, however, it is across India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Peru and Colombia while its customer base is around 20 million users. Amazon’s customers will also get access to redBus’s Bus Service Rating service and live tracking of buses. Bus ticket booking adds to the growing list of services by Amazon that also includes money transfers, utility bill payments, mobile recharges etc. apart from shopping. This also gives an added opportunity for Amazon to integrate its Amazon Pay balance, Amazon Pay UPI or Amazon Pay ICICI credit card service as one of the payment modes for customers.

With respect to cancellation, customers will be charged a penalty as defined by the operator, Amazon said adding that will not levy additional charges. “Over the course of time, the Amazon app has become a one-stop destination for shopping and payment needs of our customers. They love the convenience we offer of shopping and paying – all in one single app,” said Vikas Bansal, Director, Amazon Pay in a statement. Seattle-based Amazon in the past as well had tried entering the travel market. In late 2014, it had dabbled with hotel booking service called Amazon Destinations that it had to shut down within months in 2015 without explaining the reason behind it. Much like Amazon and China’s WeChat, India’s top tech companies such as Flipkart, Ola, and Paytm are also on the same path of turning super app.