Amazon strengthens delivery ahead of festive season; doubles presence of partner network

Amazon India now has increased its direct delivery presence in many states

E-commerce major Amazon on Wednesday said it has doubled the presence of its Delivery Service Partner network with more than 1,400 delivery stations present across 750 cities in India. With this expansion, Amazon India now has increased its direct delivery presence in many states, with 2X growth instates such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh,Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand and West Bengal, the company said in a release.

Amazon.in continues to invest in the success of its flagship programme ‘I Have Space’, the first of its kind in the-commerce industry, it said adding this network of23,000 micro businesses or retail outlets is present in 350cities, and will continue to be a significant part of the delivery network for the company.

“In preparation for the festive season this year, we have significantly scaled our delivery programmes and focused our efforts on – widening the reach of our direct delivery network, enabling speed in the delivery promise for our customers and improving their delivery experience,” Amazon India Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment Akhil Saxena said.