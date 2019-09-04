Amazon selling unsafe products: US senators tell Jeff Bezos to take them down

In the investigation, it was learned that the e-commerce platform was selling over 4,000 items that have been red-flagged for safety issues by US federal agencies. (Reuters photo)

Three US senators have expressed their concern regarding Amazon selling unsafe products on the popular online shopping portal and in a recent letter to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, asking him to pull these products back. The said senators have urged the company to take action on thousands of unsafe or banned items listed on the e-commerce site and stop their selling, CNBC reported last week. The senators have also asked for a more accurate warning on the products so that the customers can make an informed decision. The letter comes in the wake of a recent investigation by The Wall Street Journal.

In the investigation, it was learned that the e-commerce platform was selling over 4,000 items that have been red flagged for safety issues by US federal agencies, or have misleading labels or are outright banned by regulators. For example, The Wall Street Journal identified a sleeping mat that was banned by USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) as it can choke infants. Over 150 other items were also identified that Amazon had banned in the past.

However, the e-commerce platform then took down or changed description on more than half of the flagged listings, according to the Journal. The senators, however, feel that there is nothing called over cautious and said more could be done to clean up unsafe products on Amazon.

“We call on you to immediately remove from the platform all the problematic products examined in the recent WSJ report; explain how you are going about this process; conduct a sweeping internal investigation of your enforcement and consumer safety policies; and institute changes that will continue to keep unsafe products off your platform,” CNBC reported the senators as saying. As of now, the Jeff Bezos company is served a deadline of 29 September 2019 to give its response on a number of questions asked by senators.