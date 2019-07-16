Amazon sees high growth in Prime business; doubles user base in 18 months

In the OTT market in India, Hotstar is the most popular video platform, followed by Amazon’s Prime Video and SonyLIV.

Amazon Prime, launched three years back, has doubled its number of users in India in the last 18 months, according to Prime head in India Akshay Sahi.

“Our membership has doubled in the last 18 months. From this you can understand that it is having a great uptake,” Sahi told The Indian Express recently. However, he didn’t reveal the actual figures for the number of users.

Amazon Prime in India has 10 million users even as only 40 per cent users pay for their membership while others are members because of bundled subscriptions, according to consultancy firm RedSeer. Also, 30 per cent of its users buy Prime for videos instead of the e-commerce value proposition.

The company had announced launching 1000 new products for this year’s Prime sale up from 30 in the first year and 200 in the second year. This year, it had around 500 products from small and medium sellers on the platform.

Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos in its annual letter to shareholders had said that Amazon India is the fastest-growing marketplace in the country and also the most visited site on desktop and mobile, according to ComScore and SimilarWeb.

Jeff Bezos also stressed on the Prime’s growth in India saying that Prime added more members in India in its first year than any previous geography in Amazon’s history. Amazon Prime currently has over 100 million members across 18 countries.

Amazon has already committed $5 billion in India as it is a “tremendous business opportunity for Amazon,” Senior Vice-President and Country Head, Amazon India had told ET Now recently.

“We see tremendous opportunity in India to have a very large, active customer base, which will essentially depend on Amazon to buy anything that they wish to buy and having a very large prime base that enjoys their daily life using Amazon services,” Agarwal said.

In the OTT market in India, Hotstar is the most popular video platform, followed by Amazon’s Prime Video and SonyLIV, said a recent survey by Counterpoint Research.