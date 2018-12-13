Amazon seeks to bring small businesses in e-commerce market; to educate MSMEs on online selling

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 7:09 PM

Amazon India Thursday said it has partnered with FISME to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) tap into opportunities in the e-commerce sector.

Amazon India Thursday said it has partnered with FISME to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) tap into opportunities in the e-commerce sector. According to the pact, Amazon.in will collaborate with The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) to conduct various events and workshops across the country that will enable MSMEs sell their products online.

“The MSME sector plays a critical role in the growth of Indian economy. A significant number of the 4,00,000 sellers on Amazon India’s platform is SMEs. Also, unique products sold by MSMEs empower our customers to have access to increased selection,” Amazon India Director and GM (Seller Services) Gopal Pillai told PTI.

He added that the tie-up with FISME will help in educating MSMEs on the nuances of online selling domestically, and also about B2C exports so as to enable them sell across multiple international locations. Amazon.in, which is locked in a bruising battle with Walmart-backed Flipkart, has been partnering with a number of government bodies and non-profit organisations to bring SMEs on board.

These include National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), UP and Telangana governments, among others. Amazon India is also organising a ‘Small Business Day’ on December 16 that will offer customers the opportunity to discover unique and hard-to-find products from MSMEs under its various programmes such as Kala Haat, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Select, and Amazon Launchpad. “We expect participation from tens and thousands of small and micro businesses on Amazon.in as part of this event,”he said.

