Amazon Prime now in every nook and corner of India; Jeff Bezos’ firm serves this many pin codes

From starting out with 10 Indian cities, Amazon has a foothold in 100% of the country’s pin codes . (Reuters)

E-commerce platform Amazon’s paid subscription service has been availed in 97% pin codes in the country and the subscription program has also led to the e-tailer’s growth. “Prime has become a huge phenomenon for Amazon… Today we have prime members in 97% of India’s pin code, which is practically every corner of the country and Prime has doubled in the last 18 months,” Amit Agarwal, Senior VP and Country Head of Amazon India, told CNBC TV-18 in an interview. From starting out with 10 Indian cities, Amazon has a foothold in 100% of the country’s pin codes, he added. Amazon has also received orders from 99.4% of India’s pin codes, the news channel reported.

Amazon has recently signed an MoU with Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation Limited and it will carry out workshops for MSMEs. With the help of this, MSMEs can export their products to potential customers across 180 countries through the e-tailer’s Global Selling Program. The company has also said that it will train and onboard MSMEs at key MSME clusters in Punjab including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Patiala. Launched in May 2015 for its sellers to sell goods outside India, the platform now has more than 50,000 Indian manufacturers, sellers and exporters. These members can sell across Amazon’s 12 international marketplaces.

Meanwhile, foreign e-tailers Amazon and Flipkart, which is backed by Walmart, are facing heat from a trade body in India which recently alleged that these platforms are the second version of British East India Company. According to CAIT, brands, banks and e-tailers are equally responsible for predatory pricing. “E-commerce companies, brand owning companies and banks in a most strategic manner are deeply involved in ensuring predatory pricing and deep discounting,” CAIT said recently. The trade body has been protesting for stronger FDI rules and shutting down of foreign e-tailers alleging that they have destroyed India’s retail business.