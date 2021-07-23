Amazon Prime Day to enable small businesses bounce back and generate demand, said its MSME Director Pranav Bhasin

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Amazon India’s Prime Day this year will enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) bounce back from the disruption caused by the pandemic and generate customer demand. “We felt that it is important to host Prime Day now as the event will help generate additional demand for lakhs of sellers, small manufacturers, start-ups, brands, women entrepreneurs, weavers and local neighbourhood stores to emerge from the impact that they faced during the pandemic,” Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME and Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India told Financial Express Online.

Amazon India’s Prime Day 2021 will be held over two days on July 26th and 27th.

According to the company, SMBs, women-led businesses, artisans, weavers will be launching 2,400 new products across categories like home and kitchen, fashion, beauty, jewellery, stationary, lawn and garden, grocery, electronics amongst others on these two days. Over 75,000 neighbourhood stores who are a part of Amazon’s local shops program (that enables neighbourhoods stores go digital and embrace e-commerce) will also make their Prime Day debut this year. In addition, over 500 women-led businesses, NGOs and Government bodies that are a part of Amazon’s women seller programme Saheli will provide a selection of over 90,000 products across categories such as fashion, jewellery and books. Another 1.2 million artisans from Amazon Karigar will offer deals on over 272 crafts like sambalpuri sarees, jamdani sarees, block printed dresses, blue art pottery from across India.

This year’s strategy has been drawn from the success of last year’s Prime Day that saw sales from over 91,000 small businesses, including artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs, added Bhasin. “Of these, 31,000 small businesses witnessed their highest ever sales. Almost 4,000 small businesses registered a sale of 10 lakhs or more, and 209 small businesses became crorepatis during these 48 hours.”

Currently, as per the company, there are 8,50,000 sellers on the marketplace, half of whom are from Tier II, Tier III cities.

Of these, three lakh sellers have joined Amazon over the last 18 months. Interestingly, over 1 lakh of the three lakh sellers have joined using five regional language that Amazon offers on its seller interface. In addition to English, the seller app is available Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati. “This gives us a sense of how digitisation is accelerating and how a much larger set of sellers from smaller cities are being a part of this change,” said Bhasin.

On the small sellers versus large brands, Bhasin explained that many sellers are actually re-sellers of big brands making it difficult to ascertain their right percentage on the marketplace.

The e-tailer has earlier hosted a three-day event called Small Business Days from July 2nd to July 4th to enable small businesses drive sales.