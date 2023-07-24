Amazon Prime Day 2023: Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling see 70% YoY business growth

MSME exporters on Amazon Global Selling: Indian MSME and startup exporters on Amazon’s e-commerce exports programme Global Selling witnessed nearly 70 per cent business growth year-on-year (YoY) during this year’s global Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 held on July 11-12, going past the average growth rates in the previous editions of the sale, Amazon said on Monday

The beauty segment saw maximum growth of 125 per cent while apparel saw 122 per cent and the home segment recorded 81 per cent growth. Others including furniture and kitchen saw 75 per cent and 52 per cent growth respectively. The company attributed the growth to the rising adoption of e-commerce among the country’s small businesses and startups.

Also read: Amazon India: Over 15,000 SMBs saw best-ever sales during Prime Day 2023

Importantly, small cities also recorded significant growth such as Panipat with 75 per cent growth, Indore and Jaipur with 55 per cent growth and Erode with 40 per cent growth. Among the top five products sold by Indian exporters during the sale were bedsheets, scrub apparel sets, windshield sunshades, STEM toys, and kitchen products.

“With more than 200 million Amazon Prime members globally, Prime Day has always been a key growth period for Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling. This year, we saw thousands of exporters from across the country take lakhs of ‘made in India’ products to customers worldwide. With more and more people relying on e-commerce globally, we believe Amazon Global Selling will help accelerate the export business for sellers of all sizes,” said Bhupen Wakankar, Director of Global Trade, Amazon India.

Aso read: Amazon’s 10 years in India: 12 lakh sellers, 40 lakh digitised SMBs, $5B exports and some hiccups

The prime markets of “Made in India products” were the UK, the US and the Middle East while Japan emerged as the new high-growth market for Indian exporters with more than 55 per cent business growth.

“As we work towards our pledge of enabling $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025; the entire team at Amazon Global Selling remains focused on making exports easy and accessible for small businesses and contributing to the Indian government’s vision of boosting exports from the country,” added Wakankar.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises