Now book movie tickets on Amazon; Jeff Bezos company offers new service in India as it turns super-app

Amazon is increasingly turning into a super-app — an umbrella app for many apps. Selling almost everything under 17 broad categories and five months after entering into the travel space with flight bookings, Jeff Bezos Amazon’s India business, which competes with Walmart-owned Flipkart in the e-commerce market, on Saturday announced its foray into movie ticketing. Amazon partnered with BookMyShow — Paytm’s competitor in movie ticketing business — and would list theatres on the Amazon app or mobile site that will be powered by BookMyShow.

India is among the key markets for Amazon globally and particularly in Asia after failing in China where large players such as Alibaba and JD dominates the e-commerce market. “India is a very big market for Amazon, not just for the devices segment but for consumer goods as well,” Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Alexa had told IANS recently. The commitment is visible, given after Jeff Bezos allocated $5 billion in India in 2016, the company, earlier this week, announced an investment of over $600 million in India business.

Online ticketing market in India is around $330 million which is dominated by movie ticketing vertical having 55 per cent share. The overall market is likely to grow by around 20 per cent annually to $580 million by 2020, according to a 2018 RedSeer report.

The association with BookMyShow is not about routing the customer outside the Amazon app to complete the transaction. Customers can pay for the ticket using Amazon Pay and wouldn’t be redirected to BookMyShow website for payment along with getting the downloadable movie tickets in the app itself.

BookMyShow is currently present in more than 650 towns and cities, with over 6,000 screens for customers to choose from. “This partnership will further extend the convenience of digital transactions on Amazon.in to the ‘Movie Tickets’ category making the experience absolutely seamless for all consumers,” said Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow in a statement.

Customers log onto Amazon for things beyond shopping such as entertainment, mobile recharges, payments, money transfers etc. Hence, adding services such as flight bookings and ticketing enables customers to extract maximum value from a single app.

Amazon has launched the new service under the ‘movie tickets’ category under ‘shop by category’.