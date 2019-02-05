Walmart may exit Flipkart after revised FDI rules for e-commerce, warns Morgan Stanley

An exit is likely, not completely out of the question, said Morgan Stanley.

World’s largest retailer Walmart perhaps let go of its last year’s $16 billion Indian e-commerce bet as it may exit Flipkart after the government implemented the revised FDI rules for e-commerce companies on February 1, IANS quoted American investment banking firm Morgan Stanley.

“An exit is likely, not completely out of the question, with the Indian e-commerce market becoming more complicated,” Morgan Stanley said in a report late Monday.

This might go the similar way to what happened with Amazon in China in late 2017, according to the report.

“There is a precedent for an exit as Amazon retreated from China in late 2017 after seeing that the model no longer worked for them,” it said.

The report estimates that 50% of Flipkart’s revenue comes from this category that means Flipkart could face “meaningful disruption and top-line pressure” in the near future.

Morgan Stanley said that the new guidelines may require Flipkart to withdraw as much as 25% goods from its portal such as smartphones and electronics that makes up for bulk of sales.

As the revised FDI rules for e-commerce came into effect last Friday, Amazon and Flipkart’s parent Walmart together saw $50 billion getting wiped off from their market capitalisation, IANS reported.

Consequently, Amazon shares tumbled on the Nasdaq by 5.38% to $1,626.23 per piece on Friday while NYSE-listed Walmart’s stock price ended 2.06 % lower at $93.86.

The rules have forced Amazon to take-down its key grocery service Amazon Pantry and also withdraw different products such as sunglasses and floor cleaners from its India website.

In a recent investor call, Amazon’s CFO Brian Olsavsky said, “…there is much uncertainty as to what the impact of the government rule change is going to have on the e-commerce sector there,” PTI reported as saying.