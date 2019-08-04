Amazon is ‘India ki apni dukaan’, says Jeff Bezos; has this much e-commerce market share

Amazon’s marketplace arm in India — Amazon Seller Services saw revenue growth of 57 per cent to Rs 4,928 in FY18. (Reuters)

Amazon’s chief executive and founder Jeff Bezos has always remained gung-ho about the growth of company’s India business — Amazon India. From committing $5 billion to India business to being the fastest-growing marketplace in the country and also the most visited site on desktop and mobile, according to ComScore and SimilarWeb, as Jeff Bezos said in its annual letter to shareholders last year, Amazon has become the de facto shopping portal for a large number of online users in India since its launch in June 2013 even as it competes with the Walmart-owned Flipkart and stares at Reliance’s own e-commerce venture.

Jeff Bezos has now put this impressive growth for the marketplace in India over the years into his own words. “As we say here at Amazon, it’s still Day 1, and I’m energized and humbled by the opportunities ahead. Amazon.in is ‘India ki apni dukaan,” IANS reported citing Jeff Bezos as saying. One of the world’s top billionaires, Bezos had last year said in the annual letter that “Amazon.in is the fastest-growing marketplace in India, and the most visited site on both desktop and mobile, according to ComScore and SimilarWeb, according to App Annie.”

“For Amazon, it is still early days in the country and the Indian consumer market that is vast and complex. The launch of the sale of flight tickets, food delivery, etc. and its acquisition of (personal assistant platform) Tapzo are only early signs that tells us that Amazon doesn’t want to let go any opportunity to cater to the last of billion consumers as Bezos had said, “we are here for 100 years”,” Kovid Chugh, Director, Startup and Innovation, Grant Thornton told Financial Express Online.

Amazon’s marketplace arm in India — Amazon Seller Services saw revenue growth of 57 per cent to Rs 4,928 in FY18 against 30 per cent increase in losses to Rs 6,287 crore according to the RoC documents. Arch-rival Flipkart’s marketplace — Flipkart Internet losses stood at Rs 1,160.6 crore in FY18 while revenue was Rs 2,790.2 crore, as per regulatory documents. While Amazon claimed of crossing 3 lakh sellers in India in February last year, as per a PTI report, Flipkart, on the other hand, maintains that it has over 1 lakh sellers.

The company has launched Amazon Echo, Prime Video, Prime subscription, Kindle, Alexa-enabled third-party devices, Amazon Music and Amazon Pay in India ever since it expanded its e-commerce growth in the country. “From listening to music, playing bhajans, voice shopping, or even ordering a cab, Alexa can do everything. There are tens of thousands of third-party developers expanding Alexa’s capabilities for our India customers,” he wrote. Amazon launched Alexa in 2017 in India.

Amazon’s market share in India as per gross merchandise volume (total sales dollar value for goods sold) as per a Forrester report published in May this year stood at 31.2 per cent vis-a-vis Flipkart’s 31.9 per cent share excluding its fashion portals Myntra and Jabong. “While Amazon and Flipkart are almost of the same size but adding Myntra and Jabong to Flipkart takes it ahead of Amazon with a gap of 6-7 per cent market share,” Satish Meena, senior forecast analyst at Forrester told Financial Express.