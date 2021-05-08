Amazon infuses Rs 915 cr in Indian marketplace entity

E-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon are also extending financial and other benefits to help small and medium sellers that are starting at losses owing to restricted business.

Amazon has infused a fresh Rs 915 crore into Indian marketplace entity Amazon Seller Services, filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler showed.

The infusion in the segment, the first one this calendar year, comes at a time when a deadly spike in Covid infections has nudged more Indians to stay indoors and shop online. As several states imposed partial lockdowns and restrictions to check the spread, e-commerce platforms are seeing a surge in orders. Although some markets, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, have allowed only delivery of essentials, products across categories are being shipped in other pockets of the country.

E-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon are also extending financial and other benefits to help small and medium sellers that are starting at losses owing to restricted business.

The funding has been routed through Singapore-based Amazon Corporate Holdings and Mauritius-based Amazon.com.incs, the filings showed. Last year, Amazon had infused close to Rs 6,000 crore into Amazon Seller Services in three tranches.