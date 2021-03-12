  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amazon infuses Rs 225 crore into India payments unit

By: |
March 12, 2021 2:25 PM

Amazon has infused over Rs 225 crore into its payments unit in India, Amazon Pay, according to regulatory documents.

amazonAmazon has been pumping in millions of dollars across various operations like marketplace, wholesale and payments business as it looks to strengthen its position in the Indian market. (Photo source: Reuters)

Amazon has infused over Rs 225 crore into its payments unit in India, Amazon Pay, according to regulatory documents. The fresh infusion is expected to help the company compete more aggressively against rivals like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.

The board has approved “allotment of 22,50,00000 equity shares…aggregating to Rs 225 crore to the existing shareholder on rights basis”,regulatory documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed. The shares were allotted to Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com.Incs Limited, the documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry showed. Amazon did not respond to queries.

Related News

In October last year, Amazon Pay had received over Rs 700 crore, while in January, an infusion of Rs 1,355 crore was made by these entities. Amazon has been pumping in millions of dollars across various operations like marketplace, wholesale and payments business as it looks to strengthen its position in the Indian market.

In January last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had announced USD 1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) incremental investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online. Previously, the online retail giant had committed USD 5.5 billion investment in India, one of Amazon’s most important markets outside of the US and a key growth driver.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Amazon infuses Rs 225 crore into India payments unit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Startup India report card: 93% jump in startups exempted from angel tax; 391 funded via Fund of Funds
244,534 startups recognised by DPIIT: Som Parkash
3CCI asks MakeMyTrip to relist FabHotels, Treebo nearly 3 years after their delisting post tie-up with OYO