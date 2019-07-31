Amazon India announces 4-day Freedom Day Sale from 8 August; check offers

Amazon Freedom Day Sale kicks off on 8 August. (Reuters)

Amazon India has announced its annual four-day Freedom Day Sale from 8 August to 11 August 2019. The e-commerce platform will offer deals across various categories such as smartphones, electronics, fashion, large appliances, TVs, daily essentials, among others, the Indian subsidiary of Jeff Bezos’ company said. Kicking off from the midnight of August 08, the sale will be open to the Prime members first who can access the deals starting 12 noon on 7 August 2019. In a bid to promote local artists, the company will also have products from small sellers, artisans and weavers. However, they will be available on hefty discount of 70%.

Amazon offers

The e-commerce platform is also extending extra discounts for various bank cardholders. While Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards & EMI, it is also giving exchange benefits on products such as phones, TVs and ACs. Products like Amazon Echo family of devices, Fire TV Stick and Kindle e-readers will also fetch discounts up to Rs 5,000. “Customers can shop for more than 10 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards,” Amazon said.

Further, Amazon is also giving away 75% off on Amazon Launchpad brands. For those booking flights with Amazon, the website will give a cashback of Rs 2,000 on domestic flight bookings.

While Amazon sales have been attracting customers with lucrative prices for years now, Amazon employees have not been so thrilled with Amazon sale days. The last time Amazon launched its Prime Day Sale, workers of the Seattle-based company held protests globally across various sites in Germany, America and the United Kingdom. An Amazon employee by the name William Stolz had recently told Bloomberg that while customers enjoy hefty discounts, employees bear the brunt by working painstakingly under enormous pressure. “Amazon tells only one side of the story, that is it can ship the product within one day. However, what it takes to make that work happen and the kind of pressure that mounts on workers is neglected,” he added.