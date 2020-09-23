Amazon gears up for festive season; expands fulfillment center for faster deliveries, more variety

Amazon is gearing up for upcoming festive season sales.

Ahead of upcoming festive season sales, Amazon India has ramped up its operations in the country and has launched a fulfillment center in Ahmedabad, taking the total tally of its fulfillment centers to three in the Gujarat city. With the latest launch, Amazon looks to enable sellers to offer a wider selection within the region and neighbouring states. “With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of more than 1.5 Million cubic feet across 3 fulfilment centres to its more than 80,000 sellers in Gujarat,” the e-commerce platform said in a statement on Wednesday. The company has almost tripled its storage capacity to further support more than 80,000 sellers and also hopes to create thousands of job opportunities in Gujarat.

Coupled with the latest announcement and its previous launch of a new sort center, Amazon looks to enable faster delivery for customers in Gujarat. E-commerce companies have been witnessing higher traffic during festive season sales which also lead to delayed deliveries in some cases. While retail has taken a hit this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is expected that online sales will soar high and will report 50% more numbers than last year sales, which were also record high, according to a report by Redseer.

“Gujarat is an important market for Amazon India and we are delighted to further invest and expand our infrastructure in the State. With this expansion, SMBs in Gujarat will benefit both in terms of economic growth and reach to a wider customer base,” Prakash Kumar Dutta, Director of Fulfilment Centres & Supply Chain, Amazon India. Amazon also anticipates a high number of orders in the near future as people remain skeptical of going out to public places. “Gujarat is powered by a dynamic and conducive ecosystem for all businesses including e-commerce companies to expand their businesses in the State. Amazon’s latest fulfilment Centre in Ahmedabad will support growth and generate new employment for our youth,” Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister, State of Gujarat said.