Amazon gears up for festive season as Jeff Bezos company allows customers to shop in these 4 languages

Two years after launching its e-commerce service in Hindi language, Amazon has now expanded it further to four regional languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The addition came three months after its arch-rival Walmart-owned Flipkart added Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages to its marketplaces in June this year. Addressing the language barrier and offering ease of use to access e-commerce gained significance ahead of the biggest sale events and festive season for both the companies. Amazon’s marketplace in new languages along with Hindi is available in beta currently for Android and iOS users.

Amazon said that hundreds of thousands of its customers from Tier I, II and III cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh have switched to the Hindi interface even as its adoption has grown by 3X in the past five months.

“This is in addition to various solutions that we introduced to reach a larger base of customers through video and voice-based experiences that make consumption of information easier and interaction a lot more natural,” said Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience and Marketing, Amazon India in a statement. Amazon had in March this year introduced Alexa for Android device users to shop using voice commands. The Alexa understands proper nouns in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu etc. apart from English. Last year, the company had launched an automated messaging assistant in Hindi and added video summaries giving a quick overview of the product to customers.

Thanks to Covid pandemic, e-commerce sector led by Amazon and Flipkart has been among the biggest beneficiaries as people thronged to online shopping sites amid safety and hygiene concerns at physical shops. The momentum is likely to continue this festive season as according to a RedSeer report, e-commerce sales may hit $38-billion mark, up 40 per cent from last year.