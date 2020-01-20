Amazon, Flipkart to lock horns as flagship festive days sale kick start: Check top offers and deals

Walmart backed Flipkart and Jeff Bezos owned Amazon rolled out their The Republic Day Sale and Great Indian Sale respectively.

Two of India’s major e-tailers Amazon and Flipkart are locking their horns yet again as both kick start their flagship Republic Day sales. Walmart backed Flipkart and Jeff Bezos owned Amazon rolled out their The Republic Day Sale and Great Indian Sale respectively the same day itself and will also wrap up these sales together on 22nd Jan, 2019. Both e-tailers are offering discounts across various categories such as smartphones, electrical appliances, fashion and accessories etc as they aim to attract more buyers. Amazon is also offering deals on its in-house brands such as Presto and Amazon Basics, among others.

Top deals on Amazon

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth is offering deals on smartphones and on popular phone models such as OnePlus 7T, the company is giving other deals such as bank discount etc. Other “bestselling” items such as kitchen appliances, perfumes, home essentials are also on discount. Among other deals, Amazon’s paid subscription program Amazon Prime is also available on a discounted price of Rs 329 for three months. The full cost of the same is Rs 387 for three months. The company earlier did not give a three month-bundled program. Only monthly and yearly plans were available before the Great Indian Sale. The e-commerce behemoth is also offering deals on books, gaming and sports.

Top deals on Flipkart

Just like its competitor, Flipkart is also giving discounts on smartphones. The company has a special launch offer on Honor 9X which is selling on the platform for Rs 12,999. However, various other bank discounts are also available for the smartphone. Other popular smartphones such as OPPO A7, Redmi 8a, Vivo Z1Pro etc are also on discount. Various footwear brands such as Puma, Nike, and Woodland are also on discount. Other than this, products across categories such as electronics, fashion and clothing, and home essentials are also on discount.