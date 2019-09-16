Amazon, Flipkart sale on same dates; Jeff Bezos’s company to focus on budget buyers, sell SME items

Amazon claimed to be the preferred marketplace choice for 500,000 diverse businesses that include brands, SMBs, artisans, weavers, tech startups, etc. from across India.

India’s e-commerce giants — Walmart-owned Flipkart and Jeff Bezos’s Amazon will again vie for a share of customers’ wallets this festive season as Amazon has also announced the dates for its annual festive sale — Great Indian Festival that coincides with dates announced by Flipkart last week — September 29 – October 4 — for its Big Billion Days. Amazon’s sale will begin from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04, the company said in a statement. However, Prime members would have early access to the deals beginning 12 noon on September 28 on products including smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics etc.

Amazon this year would be eyeing budget buyers and hence, have rolled out multiple finance options including no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, 10 per cent instant bank discount on SBI debit and credit cards, exchange offers etc. The company has also launched special cashback offers for customers to earn up to Rs 900 worth of offers by visiting the Great India Festival event page on the website.

The annual sale was announced with the Amazon Festive Yatra – a 13-city visit on three trucks covering more than 6,000 kilometres throughout the festive season, the company said. The small and medium enterprises have been among the large seller base on Amazon that would offer their products this festive season. The Yatra, Amazon added, would offer customers products from large brands along with products from small and medium businesses, startups and artisans from “every state and union territory of India. The trip would also include a selection from Amazon’s Karigar & Saheli programmes and would also allow Amazon’s customers and sellers to engage and share feedback with each other.

The trip would begin from New Delhi to Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad before ending in Bengaluru even as it would engage with customers and sellers in Agra, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Kochi, Mathura, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam. The annual sale gains significance for Amazon to “bring the next 100 million customers online, many of them from tier-III or even tier-IV towns,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

Amazon claimed to be the preferred marketplace choice for “500,000 diverse businesses that include brands, SMBs, artisans, weavers, tech startups, etc. from across India,” said Gopal Pillai, Vice President – Seller Services, Amazon India adding that “customers will get to see the unique selection from their own states and from the rest of India offered by India’s small businesses and emerging brands.”