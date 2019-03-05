Amazon, Flipkart linkage with small traders necessary for e-commerce growth: Amitabh Kant

In the changing scenario, the government will protect traders, said Amitabh Kant.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant today called for linkage between e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart, and small traders for e-commerce growth. Amitabh Kant was speaking at an event organised by traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). His comments come a month after the government launched the revised FDI policy for e-commerce companies backed by foreign investors and operating as a marketplace in India to ensure there is no favouritism to select sellers in which they have equity stakes.

The linkage of Amazon and Flipkart with small traders is all the more necessary. They should do business by helping evolve small traders as they have capital and resources except for the network that traders’ have. So if there is a linkage it wil be good for the Indian economy, CAIT’s Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told Financial Express Online citing Amitabh Kant as saying.

Amitabh Kant also stressed on protecting traders from unfair practices undertaken by e-commerce companies as alleged by CAIT in terms of deep discounting, seller favouritism, exclusive tie-ups etc.

In the changing scenario, the government will protect traders but at the same time we will also try our best to establish linkage between traders and e-commerce companies for co-existence, Amitabh Kant said.

“It is a notional linkage that Mr Kant talked about apart from few sellers, most of the sellers were not being able to do business from these platforms. So he opined that everybody on the platform should get equal opportunity to do business,” Khandelwal said

Amitabh Kant also assured the traders’ community of ‘seriously’ looking into their issues of fair business opportunities online, Khandelwal said.

If India has to grow at 9 per cent from currently more than 7 per cent then the e-commerce market will have to play a major role, PTI quoted Amitabh Kant.

According to a report by Deloitte India and Retail Association of India, India’s e-commerce market will touch $84 billion in 2021 from $24 billion in 2017 on the back of healthy organised retail sector’s growth.