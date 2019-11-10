Campaign, protest, dharna, rally planned against Amazon, Flipkart as CAIT eyes 2-month major offensive

The two-month campaign will begin with a National Awareness Campaign Day on November 13.

Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is looking to wage a full-scale offensive against e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart for allegedly violating the FDI policy of the government by indulging in practices such as predatory pricing, deep discounting etc., and creating an uneven level playing field against offline traders. CAIT will be leading a national campaign from November 13, 2019, till January 10, 2020 with participation from over 40,000 trade associations including All India Mobile Retailers Association, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, Federation of All India Aluminium Utensils Manufacturers, etc for “upholding the law of the land” and to “not let any other East India Company emerge in the Country at any cost,” it said on Sunday.

The two-month campaign will begin with a National Awareness Campaign Day on November 13 when traders delegation will submit a memorandum to all members of Parliament of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to urge the government for action. On November 20, a National Protest Day will be organised to stage dharna in over 500 cities of all states wherein around 5 lakh traders are likely to take part, according to a statement by CAIT. Another National Protest March Day is planned in over 500 districts and will have around 10 lakh traders to submit a memorandum in the name of Prime Minister to their respective district collectors. Further, a National Traders Rally Day, CAIT said will be organised in over 1,000 cities and would expect 20 lakh traders to participate in this rally.

The body will also organise Save Trade- Save Traders Rally in Delhi on December 11 followed by a three-day National Traders Convention from January 6 till January 8. CAIT’s National Governing Council will meet on January 9 to take a “stock of the situation” and will “decide modalities of the second phase of its agitation,” according to Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal.

Amazon and Flipkart, on their part, have repeatedly claimed complete compliance with the law and contributing to India’s growth by creating jobs and empowering small businesses. However, “by offering predatory pricing and deep discounting they are indulging into under-valued pricing which is far lower than the fair market value of different products, causing huge GST and Income Tax revenue loss for the government,” CAIT said. It also sought to roll out of e-commerce policy immediately after consulting with traders.