Amazon files petition against investigation into alleged business malpractices; hits back at CCI ruling

E-commerce company Amazon India on Monday filed a writ petition in the Bengaluru High Court.

E-commerce company Amazon India on Monday filed a writ petition in the Bengaluru High Court seeking stay on the last month order of Competition Commission of India for investigation into the alleged business malpractices by Amazon and Flipkart. Amazon in its petition has said that the findings of the CCI order are “perverse, arbitrary, untenable in law,” and that the “present Impugned order has been passed without prima facie application of mind” and that “irreparable loss and injury would be caused to the petitioner and its reputation/goodwill.” The copy of the petition was seen by Financial Express Online.

Amazon has requested the court for “quashing and setting aside the Impugned order dated January 13, 2020” and “direct the stay” of the order “till the disposal of the writ petition.” Amazon sought time to reply back to the email query sent by Financial Express Online seeking comments on the matter.