Amazon doubles down on pantry services as demand soars for daily essentials amid coronavirus

Amazon India has expanded its pantry services to 300 cities in the country as demand soars for day-to-day items amid coronavirus. “At Amazon, we are committed to be an ‘everything’ and ‘everyday’ marketplace for our customers and constantly focus on increasing selection, convenience, ease and speed of delivery across the country,” Saurabh Srivastava, Director – Category Management, Amazon India, said in a statement on Tuesday. With the latest expansion, Amazon will now be able to deliver daily essential items to customers’ doorstep in tier 2 cities as well such as Allahabad, Amreli, Bareilly, Betul, Bhandara, Churu, Deogarh, Jammu, Jhansi, Kathua, Malda, among many others.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the sales of daily items with people remaining confined to their homes. Online delivery also witnessed a major spurt during the lockdown period and many companies either adopted digital channels by enlisting online platforms or launched their own delivery platforms as more and more people chose doorstep delivery for daily use items.

Amazon Pantry also caters to grocery and everyday essentials and according to a statement by e-tailer, customers can also avail savings of up to 35% on monthly groceries of staples and branded FMCG products. The company currently has about 3,000 products from more than 200 brands. Amazon also offers scheduled deliveries from Amazon Pantry products in select cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune. With the latest expansion, Amazon Pantry is now serviceable in over 10,000 pin codes.

Meanwhile, FMCG players are expected to go bullish on e-commerce channels and it is likely that the medium will be adopted by an increasing number of players in both short term and long term, according to market research firm Nielsen. In fact, one in every two industry leaders that Nielsen India spoke to said that they are going to review and adjust distribution strategy and will focus more on online.