Amazon disses report on festive sales numbers; says highest customers still with us, not Flipkart

Jeff Bezos owned Amazon’s India branch has said that the e-commerce behemoth ruled during the festive season sales, pipping competition which included major rival Flipkart. Dissing reports on Flipkart beating Amazon in online sales that started on 29th September, an Amazon spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on speculative reports that lack robust and credible methodology.” Quoting Nielsen’s E-Analytics data, Amazon said that during the company’s Great Indian Festival which concluded on 4th October, “Amazon led with the highest share of transacting customers at 51%, order share of 42% and value share of 45% across all marketplaces in India.” Earlier, a RedSeer Consulting firm had said that homegrown Flipkart led the e-commerce platforms in terms of GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) as its standalone share was at over 60%.

According to the same report, Amazon had about 30% share in the overall festive season sales and Amazon and Flipkart combined ruled over 90% of the market, making the festive sales a largely two-player play. “Strong performance across categories including mobiles was the key reason for Flipkart leadership. This was in turn enabled by strong value prices, high EMIs adoption and diverse selection across categories, all marketed aggressively to reach customers widely,” RedSeer said.

The fight for getting most customers on board during festival sales is getting rife and major e-tailers including Flipkart and Amazon are now gearing up for the second leg of festive sales. Amazon will kick off its second phase of online shopping sale on 13 October.

Despite the ongoing slowdown in the economy, all e-tailers combined have clocked in Rs 19,000 crore value sales in the six-day long festivities. According to industry estimates, this year’s sales are going to be bigger than ever and will touch about Rs 40,000 crore of sales by the time October festivities end. “Consumer sentiment on online shopping remains bullish,” Anil Kumar, Founder, and CEO, RedSeer Consulting said. This is despite the macroeconomic factors that seem challenging.