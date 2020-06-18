Amazon creates thousands of jobs with freelance delivery; expands ‘Flex’ in 35 cities

While the global delivery program will help Amazon scale up its delivery services at a time when online ordering has only gone up in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon India is expanding its Flex Delivery to 35 more cities which in turn will also create tens of thousands of part time job opportunities for individuals who want to deliver Amazon packages in part-time. While the global delivery program will help Amazon scale up its delivery services at a time when online ordering has only gone up in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the US-based company also said that its program “aims at creating part time work opportunities where individuals can create their own work schedule and earn Rs 120 to Rs 140 per hour”. The e-commerce giant had also recently opened vacancies for 50,000 temporary jobs as the country saw a sudden surge for home delivery of products.

“Amazon Flex partners enjoy the part time opportunity to earn more, especially at this time when the country is economically recovering from the impact of the nationwide lockdown,” Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India, said in a statement on Thursday. The program, which was launched in June last year, has so far created opportunities for students, homemakers and individuals to work part time as an additional source of income, the e-tailer said. Amazon Flex had started in just three cities and the company has added 32 cities in the span of a year. These cities are also inclusive of non-metro cities such as Raipur, Hubli, Gwalior and Nashik among others.

Those interested in joining Flex can do so by signing up at Amazon platform and filling required details such as preferred time etc. Amazon also said that it will follow the same safety procedures for Flex delivery as are done for its own fulfilment network. This includes face covering, increased frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites, regular sanitization of frequently touched areas, thermal screening of every Flex partner, and awareness-building among associates regarding safety requirements around hand-washing and hand sanitization.