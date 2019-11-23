Amazon chief Jeff Bezos turns philanthropist: Donates this much to help the homeless

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a net worth of roughly 9 billion. (Reuters)

Jeff Bezos, the second richest person in the world, recently donated $98.5 million for helping the homeless. The grant was given to 32 organizations from the billionaires’ Day One Fund, early this week and the same was announced by Jeff Bezos himself. The recent donation is the second in the line of the Bezos Day One Families Fund annual leadership awards which aims at combating homelessness and providing quality education in low-income communities. The fund had awarded $97.5 million in grants to 24 organizations across the country, last year. This year, the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida, a long-standing non-profit, received the largest grant of $5.25 million, CNBC reported.

Jeff Bezos had committed a $2 billion fund for the purposes of social welfare. The fund is equally split between the Day One Families Fund which aims at helping homeless families and the Day One Academies Fund, which hopes to create a “network of new, non-profit, tier-one preschools in low-income communities,” Jeff Bezos said at the time of launching it. The company had announced the funds at a crucial time when it was facing backlash for Amazon’s HQ2 decision last year as many criticised displacement of affordable housing in the locations that the e-commerce behemoth chose for its expansion plans.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also been on the receiving end of flak for its latest announcement on Amazon Go stores. A US-based labour union has alleged that the move will cost millions of jobs as Amazon plans to expand its cashierless stores. “Amazon has one agenda – to eliminate as many jobs as possible to enrich one multi-billionaire, Jeff Bezos. The takeover of Whole Foods was just the beginning of a ruthless strategy to fundamentally change our country’s grocery industry,” United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), said in a statement early this week.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a net worth of roughly $109 billion, a little shy of world’s richest man and Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ fortunes, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index on Saturday. Jeff Bezos was recently dethroned as the world’s wealthiest man by Bill Gates.