Amazon back with another sale: This time deals, discounts on ACs, fridges, water purifiers by top brands

Amazon would enable a 5 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI transactions.

Amazon India is back with another sale for customers to splurge on. After Prime Day, Freedom Sale, and Best of Technology Sale 2020, the company on Saturday announced Monsoon Appliance Sale to offer deals and discounts on large Appliances, home and kitchen appliances, etc. Amazon would offer up to 50 per cent off on products during the sale that would end on August 24, 2020. Brands including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, Wipro, Nayasa, Eureka Forbes, Bajaj, etc, would have their products on sale for customers along with scheduled delivery, exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, installation and more.

Amazon would enable a 5 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda Credit card EMI transactions. However, there is a minimum purchase limit of Rs 8,000. Similarly, a 10 per cent up to Rs 1,500 would be offered on Federal Debit card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. In terms of offers by participating brands and sellers, customers would have up to 35 per cent off on washing machines from LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, IFB, Bosch, etc. ACs would be available at up to 40 per cent off from Voltas, Daikin, LG, Godrej, Sanyo, etc. while refrigerators would have up to 35 per cent off from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more. Amazon would also enable up to 50 per cent discount on kitchen & home appliances. Water purifiers would start from Rs 1,699 while mixer grinders would be worth Rs 1,299 onwards and geysers for Rs 2,099 and more.

Also read: Swiggy cuts pay; delivery staff returns to work after a week of protest against incentives roll-back

During the recently concluded Prime Day (August 6-7) sale, Amazon claimed 209 SMEs becoming ‘crorepatis’ while 31,000 SME sellers witnessed the highest e-commerce sales ever. Also, over 4,000 SMEs had sold goods worth Rs 10 lakh or more. Amazon said that 62,000 SME sellers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities made up a majority share of nearly 70 per cent of more than 91,000 SMEs – highest participation by SME sellers – on Amazon.

Meanwhile, the company is ready to take on the growth of Reliance’s e-commerce business with the launch of an online pharmacy called Amazon Pharmacy. Reliance had recently acquired online pharmacy startup Netmeds through Reliance Retail. The company has already emerged as a dominant force in the online grocery space with over 4 lakh orders delivered in a day even as it competes with BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon Pantry, and Flipkart Supermart. Entry into digital pharmacy is part of the Reliance’s plan, announced earlier, to foray into electronics, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare after groceries.