Alibaba-backed BigBasket ramps up subscription business; acquires smaller rival DailyNinja

Alibaba-backed e-grocery company BigBasket has acquired smaller rival DailyNinja that is largely into the delivery of daily need products such as milk, bread, eggs apart from fruits, vegetables and more. With this acquisition, BigBasket’s online milk subscription service — bbdaily, which claimed 1.6 lakh daily deliveries, will have to access to around 1.1 lakh customers of DailyNinja transacting daily and a network of 2,000 milkman partners, according to a statement by BigBasket. DailyNinja currently operates in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune and would have access to non-milk products of bbdaily such as bakery, snacks, vegetables, fruits etc.

Access to DailyNinja’s base of milkman partners gain significance for BigBasket as “Business with small traders is a key and growing part of BigBasket’s business,” said Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, bigbasket, even as the company aims to “achieve breakeven much sooner than planned,” he added. BigBasket said its focus is to grow the subscription business to fulfil the recurring consumption needs of customers at low delivery costs.

BigBasket currently competes with SoftBank and Tiger Global backed Grofers, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Pantry, Flipkart Supermart etc in the grocery play. “When we started DailyNinja 5 years ago, bigbasket was the company we were hoping to emulate,” said Sagar Yarnalkar, CEO and Co-founder, DailyNinja. The acquisition will help bbdaily to by 150-200 per cent in the coming 12 months.