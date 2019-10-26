Airtel to support growth of early age tech start-ups

Through Airtel’s start-up accelerator, early start-ups get access to the company’s online and offline distribution network, deep market understanding and ecosystem of global strategic partners.

To support growth of early stage tech start-ups, Bharti Airtel has announced an accelerator programme and chosen Bengaluru-based start-up Vahan as the first one to join its accelerator.Airtel will acquire a stake in Vahan and partner with the start-up in building significant scale to achieve their vision of enabling jobs for the next billion internet users.

Founded in 2016 and backed by YCombinator and Khosla Ventures, Vahan leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to match job-seekers with employers inside messaging apps such as Whatsapp. It is focused on finding blue collar jobs for youth in sectors like delivery, driving, retail, business process outsourcing (BPO) and hospitality with companies such as Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo as clients.

Through Airtel’s start-up accelerator, early start-ups get access to the company’s online and offline distribution network, deep market understanding and ecosystem of global strategic partners.

In addition, Airtel has also developed in-house capabilities around machine learning and AI which could be leveraged to aid growth of start-ups. Furthermore, start-ups also get access to advisory services from Airtel’s executive team.

Bharti Airtel chief product officer Adarsh Nair said, “With Airtel’s scale and digital capabilities around distribution and payments, we have the potential to drive accelerated growth of emerging start-ups that are solving hard problems.”