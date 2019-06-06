Airtel joins list of India’s super apps, offers hotel booking via OYO within app

Published: June 6, 2019 3:40:10 PM

Flipkart, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon, WeChat, Truecaller are among many digital-focused businesses in India and outside serving multiple offerings via their own platform.

airtel, vodafone idea, reliance jio, reliance, jioUsers can either pay the full amount for booking upfront or pay Rs 1 for booking and the rest amount later for booking an OYO.

Telecom giant Airtel, which had integrated cab booking services through Ola, payments via Bhim UPI, train booking from IRCTC within its Airtel Thanks app, has now added OYO app for hotel booking. Offering multiple services from a single app rather than a single-function app reflects businesses’ strategy to turn super app. Flipkart, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon, WeChat, Truecaller are among many digital-focused businesses in India and outside starting to serve multiple offerings via their own platform.

The partnership is a win-win for Airtel and OYO wherein Airtel can enhance its user engagement rate on its app and transactions via payments back, OYO gets “to reach to the millions of Airtel Customers,” said Burhanuddin Pithawala, Vice President, Conversions, OYO Hotels & Homes.

“The super app phenomenon started with WeChat in China and so Indian apps are also building their services in that direction but they aren’t there yet. Super apps need to have high density in their platforms to fulfil the day-to-day needs of customers such as transportation, and food,” Brij Bhasin, General Partner at Japan-based VC fund Rebright Partners told Financial Express Online.

Interestingly, users can either pay the full amount for booking upfront or pay Rs 1 for booking and the rest amount later, the company said in a statement.

The tie-up will add to the “digital services and offers including insurance and content,” on the app, said Varun Das, Vice President – Product, Bharti Airtel.

Moreover, users would be able to avail offers available on the standalone OYO app via Airtel app also even as they can get 60 per cent off on bookings made via Airtel Payments Bank till June 15, 2019.

Turning super app is aimed at gaining a higher wallet share of customers instead of letting them go to other different apps. The trend is still early in India as the integration is not seamless in terms of discovery and intuitiveness for other services we need to got other apps. So companies need to improve discovery of such services, added Bhasin.

