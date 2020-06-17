Airtel taps into e-learning boom amid Covid; buys strategic stake in edtech startup Lattu Media

Lattu Kids is the fourth startup to become part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said that has acquired a strategic stake in edtech startup Lattu Media (Lattu Kids) as part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. Mumbai-based Lattu Kids offers digital learning tools for kids focusing on improving their English vocabulary, English reading and Maths skills. Through animated videos and games, the startup caters to children under the age of 10 years. While the digital penetration, cheap data tariffs and affordable smartphones have led to the higher adoption of digital learning, the Covid pandemic has further pushed the adoption of virtual classrooms. Edtech in India is likely to become over $2 billion industry by 2021.

Airtel, in its announcement to the stock exchanges, said that the investment will allow it to add edtech to its premium digital content portfolio and give distribution scale to learning material from Lattu Kids. Airtel has more than 160 million monthly active users across its digital platforms including Airtel Thanks app, Airtel Xstream app and Wynk Music.

“At Airtel, we aspire to support the growth of the startup ecosystem through our digital platforms. And now more than ever, online education is a critical need for millions of young children who do not have access to regular classrooms,” said Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel.

Vivek Bhutyani, Co-founder and CEO, Lattu Kids said: Our Vision with Lattu Kids is to impact learning outcomes for young children in Nursery to Grade 2 and lead this category in India by using Digital content, Gamification and Technology. With Airtel, we have found an equally passionate partner and our synergies in this space will allow us to scale Lattu to millions of kids in India across classes and make it a much-loved homegrown edtech brand.

Lattu Kids is the fourth startup to become part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. The accelerator allows startups to benefit from Airtel’s strengths in data, distribution, networks and payments along with its online and offline distribution network that “touches more than 300 million customers, deep market understanding and platform of global strategic partners,” Airtel said.