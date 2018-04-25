Airbnb property management platform Guesty raises over $19 million to scale its services for house owners

It might be a lucrative business for a few investors to buy properties and rent them out to short-term vacation rental platforms like Airbnb, but managing multiple properties becomes a hassle. Further, the threat of regulations on the vacation rentals has done very little to dissuade these investors from investing in it.

Guesty, a service that aims to do just that, today filed raising $19.75 million in its Series B round of investment. Guesty enables its users with a wide range of tools that help them post their properties on platforms like Airbnb and lets those users operate at scale. It further facilitates communications with target audience, collects payments and coordinates with the staff to enhance real estate.

Airbnb may be the dominant player in the market but for its listers to list multiple properties and handle payments and other things they require a excel sort of format. Instead of using an excel sheet, Guesty helps users with a plethora of tools to ease the process.

Just recently, Airbnb started rolling out more home categories in different tiers for different travellers. This included high-end models like Airbnb Plus and Beyond by Airbnb. While these categories offer segmented services to a wide range of users, it might make listing properties across platforms difficult. Tools like Guesty help owners of properties turn their homes into actual business.

There are several platforms that are looking to provide additional services for managing multiple properties on vacation rental platforms. Startups like Beyond Pricing also look to help property owners set the right price for their homes. While AIrbnb has its own pricing algorithms, there is a demand for these tools in the market. Guesty was also a part of Y Combinator’s 2014 batch and they’ve raised $3 million in May last year.