Ahead of festive season, Amazon Seller Services gets another fund infusion from Singapore parent

Ahead of the festive season and company’s biggest annual sale — Great India Festival, Amazon Seller Services — the online marketplace arm of Jeff Bezos’ Amazon in India has received an infusion of Rs 1,125 crore from its Singapore-based parent company. The marketplace has secured capital from Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited based in Singapore and Amazon.com Inc Limited, Mauritius even as the significant share of the funds (Rs 1,124.5 crore) came from Amazon Singapore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. This is the third round of investment into the India marketplace in 2020 by the parent company. Earlier in February, Amazon had put more than Rs 2,500 crore into Amazon Seller Services and Amazon Data Services followed by Rs 2,310 crore invested into the marketplace in July.

