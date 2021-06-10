Ahead of $1.1-billion IPO, Zomato elevates former CFO Akriti Chopra as co-founder & chief people officer

In late April, Zomato filed the draft red herring prospectus with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Zomato has elevated former chief financial officer (CFO) Akriti Chopra to the position of co-founder in the run up to its $1.1-billion initial public offering (IPO), founder & CEO Deepinder Goyal informed employees on Wednesday. FE has reviewed a copy of the email.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Chopra has been working with Zomato for close to 10 years and has served as the CFO from April 2019 to October 2020. Akshant Goyal took over the role of the new CFO starting November 2020.

Chopra has also been appointed as the new chief people officer.

“She’s mostly been behind the scenes all these years, working hard and building an impeccable finance team which keeps our engines running flawlessly. The quality of her work, her work ethic, and the insane ownership of the team she’s built, all shone very brightly (and continues to) over the last few months as we prepared ourselves for our IPO,” Goyal said in the mail. “…and now in her new role as our chief people officer, she is trying to instil her values in all of us. We would all do well to learn from her, and be like her,” Goyal added.

Currently valued at $5.4 billion, the Gurgaon-based food-tech start-up that garnered a significant $910 million from investors through 2020 and early 2021, helped by a growing food delivery market, is one among a slew of internet firms gearing up to go public.