After Rajdhani, Amazon runs pilot with Railways to move goods on EMU trains

Amazon, in a pilot project, has come together with Railways to move its consignments on EMU trains during non-peak hours of 11 AM till 4 PM. Amazon has commenced carrying its goods from Sealdah to Dankuni (West Bengal) in EMU local (suburban trains) managed by Eastern Railways, Railways ministry said in a statement on Monday. The project will run for three months where up to 7 metric ton of consignment per day will be allowed to be carried.

The pilot for moving consignments in EMU trains is the first of its kind in Indian Railways, the ministry said, where while the latter will benefit in terms of revenue generation without stressing or putting an added burden on the existing system. For Amazon, it will help through reduced transit time. Railways will charge luggage rate — Rs 5537 per day for the service.

Goods will be carried in the vendor compartment of trains along with other vendors in non-peak hours to ensure no disruption to the existing system. Amazon, which has an existing facility at Dankuni, picked the Sealdah – Dankuni route “for quick movement of their consignment”. Other routes are likely to be taken up by Amazon and other e-commerce companies if the current project succeeds.

Amazon had also ventured into another tie-up with Railways in September this year to allow customers to pick up their orders from four suburban railway stations in Mumbai, according to a PTI report. In July this year as well, Railways had roped in Amazon to use two of its premium trains — the Mumbai Rajdhani and the Sealdah Rajdhani to move goods, PTI had reported. However, the Bharatiya Railway loading, unloading workers union had alleged that this would cost them their livelihood and had called for a two-day strike.