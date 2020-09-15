  • MORE MARKET STATS

After listing 50k kiranas, Flipkart to hire 70k delivery executives, packers, sorters this festive season

By: |
September 15, 2020 1:39 PM

For the 70,000 direct hires, the company claimed of undertaking training programmes in different areas around supply chain such as customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitisation measures.

Flipkart Quick, Flipkart starts hyperlocal service customers to receive grocery, fresh vegetables, meat and mobile phones in 90 minutesThe annual online sale by Flipkart usually coincides with Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale. Image: Reuters

Walmart-owned Flipkart has said that its biggest annual sale event The Big Billion Days will help create more than “70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs.” The direct jobs will come up in areas including the company’s supply chain involving delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters while the indirect jobs will be created at Flipkart’s seller partner locations and kiranas. “This will be further supplemented by job creation in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners,” Flipkart said in a statement on Tuesday. Amazon’s arch-rival Flipkart had last week announced onboarding over 50,000 kiranas ahead of the sale event that would create “thousands of seasonal jobs” to deliver customer orders.

The annual sale event for which Flipkart has to invest heavily in capacity, storage, sorting, packaging, human resources, training and delivery helps in job creation. “By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale their businesses during this time, we’re doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy,” said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart.

Related News

Also read: Amazon overtakes Flipkart as top online smartphone marketplace: Report

For the 70,000 direct hires, the company claimed of undertaking training programmes in different areas around supply chain such as customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitisation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs. For sellers, Flipkart is providing training around warehouse management, packaging and more.

The annual online sale by Flipkart usually coincides with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale wherein both companies offer a string of deals loaded with heavily discounted products across categories from sellers across India. Importantly, Amazon had surpassed Flipkart as the top marketplace for smartphones during the April-June quarter, according to a Counterpoint Research. The Jeff Bezos company expanded aggressively in the Rs 15,000-20,000 segment that had the maximum share to its online sales during the period, according to the report.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. After listing 50k kiranas Flipkart to hire 70k delivery executives packers sorters this festive season
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
138 persons flee India after committing bank frauds in five years; PSU banks sit on pile of NPAs
2YouTube Shorts is a TikTok alternative launching first in India; how to use and everything to know
3Parliament passes bill to give statutory status to aviation regulators