After LinkedIn and Quikr, here’s how OLX growing its jobs vertical

OLX today announced the acquisition of Aasaanjobs, a recruitment marketplace for blue and grey-collar jobs in India to tap into the growing blue-collar workforce of 60 million workers, the company said in a statement. The acquisition amount, however, wasn’t disclosed.

“This acquisition resonates with OLX’s commitment to grow its verticals strategically and leverage technology for better user experience on the platform,” Tim Hilpert, CEO, OLX Markets, said in the statement.

In its recent study, OLX said that in urban centres alone, more than 70 million blue/grey collar jobs are vacant every year while the annual workforce stands at 60 million workers. This, claimed OLX, gives a significant opportunity to grow in the sector.

Gurugram-based Aasaanjobs technology algorithm enables candidates to connect with employers based on their job profiles and job expectations that match with employers requirements.

“As we look to scale these (employers and job seekers in grey-collar jobs) numbers and expand to other cities, we found OLX to be a natural fit for our vision,” said Dinesh Goel, CEO and Co-founder, Aasaanjobs.

Online classifieds Quikr, that competes with Naspers-backed OLX India, had acquired blue-collar jobs site Babajob (that competed with Aasaanjobs) in June 2017. In the same year, LinkedIn too had reportedly announced a tie-up with IL&FS Skills Development Corporation to up-skill blue-collar job seekers and help them find a job through its platform.

OLX claimed that its jobs vertical has been growing organically in India since last few years. The market’s largest share is contributed by the ad hoc and delivery staff in India.

Globally too the demand for blue-collar workers has been high. In fact, according to the New York-based research group organization The Conference Board, companies in the US are now facing finding it more difficult to get blue-collar workers than white-collar workers.

“As the U.S. population has attained more education, the group of working-age individuals with a bachelor’s degree has grown, while the number of those without one has shrunk,” the organization said in a statement. “While the pool of blue-collar workers has shrunk, the demand for their services has continuously grown since the 2008 financial crisis.”