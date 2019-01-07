After LinkedIn and Quikr, here’s how OLX growing its jobs vertical

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 2:04 PM

In its recent study, OLX said that in urban centres alone, more than 70 million blue/grey collar jobs are vacant every year while the annual workforce stands at 60 million workers.

OLX claimed that its jobs vertical has been growing organically in India since last few years.

OLX today announced the acquisition of Aasaanjobs, a recruitment marketplace for blue and grey-collar jobs in India to tap into the growing blue-collar workforce of 60 million workers, the company said in a statement. The acquisition amount, however, wasn’t disclosed.

“This acquisition resonates with OLX’s commitment to grow its verticals strategically and leverage technology for better user experience on the platform,” Tim Hilpert, CEO, OLX Markets, said in the statement.

In its recent study, OLX said that in urban centres alone, more than 70 million blue/grey collar jobs are vacant every year while the annual workforce stands at 60 million workers. This, claimed OLX, gives a significant opportunity to grow in the sector.

Gurugram-based Aasaanjobs technology algorithm enables candidates to connect with employers based on their job profiles and job expectations that match with employers requirements.

“As we look to scale these (employers and job seekers in grey-collar jobs) numbers and expand to other cities, we found OLX to be a natural fit for our vision,” said Dinesh Goel, CEO and Co-founder, Aasaanjobs.

Online classifieds Quikr, that competes with Naspers-backed OLX India, had acquired blue-collar jobs site Babajob (that competed with Aasaanjobs) in June 2017. In the same year, LinkedIn too had reportedly announced a tie-up with IL&FS Skills Development Corporation to up-skill blue-collar job seekers and help them find a job through its platform.

OLX claimed that its jobs vertical has been growing organically in India since last few years. The market’s largest share is contributed by the ad hoc and delivery staff in India.

Globally too the demand for blue-collar workers has been high. In fact, according to the New York-based research group organization The Conference Board, companies in the US are now facing finding it more difficult to get blue-collar workers than white-collar workers.

“As the U.S. population has attained more education, the group of working-age individuals with a bachelor’s degree has grown, while the number of those without one has shrunk,” the organization said in a statement. “While the pool of blue-collar workers has shrunk, the demand for their services has continuously grown since the 2008 financial crisis.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. After LinkedIn and Quikr, here’s how OLX growing its jobs vertical
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition