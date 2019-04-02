After Google, Rajan Anandan turns venture capitalist, joins Sequoia India as managing director

By: | Published: April 2, 2019 6:45 PM

Google India & Southeast Asia head Rajan Anandan, who will leave the company at end of April, will join marquee venture capital (VC) firm Sequoia Capital India as Managing Director to develop its in-house startup accelerator programme -- Surge.

Anandan had said in a letter sent to employees that he will be focusing full-time on startup investments.

Sequoia's Shailendra Singh, one of the six managing directors at the firm announced through a LinkedIn post today.

“Rajan’s deep understanding of technology, significant operating expertise and track record of growing tech businesses across the region will help Surge founders scale and build the transformational businesses of tomorrow,” Singh said.

Google today announced Anandan’s exit from the company where he served for around eight years being at the helm.

“We are grateful to Rajan for his huge contribution to Google over the past eight years. His entrepreneurial zeal and leadership has helped grow the overall internet ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia, and we wish him all the best in his new adventures,” said Scott Beaumont, President, Google Asia Pacific in a statement.



“In this next phase of my life I want to focus full-time on the latter—investing in promising early-stage technology startups across India and Southeast Asia,” media reports quoted Anandan in the letter.

Anandan also tweeted his joining at Sequoia. However, the date of joining is not disclosed.


Sequoia, in January this year,  had joined the unique club of Indian VCs that have in-house startup accelerators including Blume Ventures and Axilor Ventures.

It announced that Surge would be a 16-week accelerator programme for startups in India and Southeast Asia that will also offer $1.5 million in seed funding along with the required support for growth. The accelerator will host two cohorts annually with 10-20 in each of them.

Anandan will be replaced by Vikas Agnihotri, Country Director, Sales at Google in the interim, Google said.

Anandan has made 59 investments and has exited five companies such as Zenatix, EasyGov, Threadsol, Mypoolin, and InstaLively, as per deals tracker Crunchbase. He did his masters in manufacturing systems engineering from Stanford University, worked for 11 years at McKinsey till 2003 following which he served Dell India as its Vice President till 2008, as per his Linkedin account.

