After almost everything, now you can buy medicines also on Amazon as e-commerce firm launches e-pharmacy

Amazon India’s ambition to turn into a super-app just got bigger. The company has now forayed into the online delivery of medicines with Amazon Pharmacy. The company is offering flat 50 per cent off on all orders currently. Customers need to search for medicines, click on ‘proceed to buy’ button, and upload the prescription. Importantly, Amazon already has a Health & Personal Care category from where one can buy over-the-counter medicines and other related healthcare products. The service is piloted from Bengaluru as of now. This will put Amazon in direct competition with relatively large incumbent players such as 1mg, Netmeds, PharmEasy, etc.

“As a part of our commitment to fulfill the needs of customers, we are launching Amazon Pharmacy in Bangalore allowing customers to order prescription-based medication in addition to over-the-counter medicines, basic health devices, and Ayurveda medication from certified sellers. This is particularly relevant in present times as it will help customers meet their essential needs while staying safe at home,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement shared with Financial Express Online.

The reason Amazon has launched an altogether new category is to enable the sale of prescription drugs that otherwise are not possible to retail online. This was confirmed by another Amazon spokesperson to Financial Express Online that the new launch is for prescription medication.

Apart from prescription medicines, customers would also be able to purchase ayurvedic medicine, health care devices, supplements from the newly launched service. To gauge customer experience, the company is also undertaking feedback around overall experience of shopping on Amazon Pharmacy along with issues customers faced while buying medicines and factors most important for customers to buy them online. The company has also added the knowledge part on the home page of Amazon Pharmacy with health-related articles around boosting immunity, managing stress, and more.

The value of online pharmacies in 2019 was around $20 billion out of which the addressable medicines market share was approximately 47 per cent, as per the statistics portal Statista. This is expected to rise to over 60 per cent by 2023 as the growth of chronic disease treatments and ease of home delivery of medicines push the need for e-pharmacies in India. According to a white paper published by FICCI on Thursday, over 50 e-pharmacies in India, which were serving 3.5 million households in India before Covid-19 struck, saw around 2.5X growth to about 8.8 million households during the lockdown period. 19 out of 29 state governments had identified the e-pharmacy model as an essential service post the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in March this year.

Even as Amazon sells almost every consumer product on its marketplace, the company had added the flight ticket booking service last year and in May this year launched the food delivery service to compete with Swiggy and Zomato.