Accel allows startups to learn from founders of Swiggy, CureFit, Urban Company, others; launches platform

Top tier venture capital firm in India Accel has launched an open-source resource hub called SeedToScale to help entrepreneurs scale up their ventures from seed stage. The platform will collectively offer, first, knowledge in terms of blogs and podcasts from founders across different areas; second, a curated programme of founder’s choice that would offer masterclasses, peer-to-peer learning, coworking spaces; and third, events and programmes within the SeedToScale community for startups to join and partner.

Being an open platform, technology entrepreneurs can leverage the offerings free-of-cost and without any eligibility criteria. The platform will have over 300 founders such as Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham, Abhiraj Singh Bhal from Urban Company, CureFit’s Mukesh Bansal, Portea Medical’s Meena Ganesh and more supporting and engaging with early-stage entrepreneurs.

