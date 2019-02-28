85% Indian startups not focusing on profitability in 2019, says report

46% of startups believed that the fundraising environment will be tough in 2019.

Profitability doesn’t seem to be the priority for Indian startups even as investors have been showing a preference for those having clear visibility on churning profits. In a survey of 100 early-to-growth stage startups, 85% of respondents said that growth will be their primary focus this year while profitability is expected in a period of one to four years.

The bias for growth among startups has risen from 53% and 56% in 2017 and 2018 respectively, said InnoVen Startup Outlook report.

On the other hand, 46% of startups believed that the fundraising environment will be tough in 2019 after a favourable 2018 for 74% respondents.

Source: InnoVen Capital Startup Outlook 2019

The report also highlights the rising share of Chinese and Japanese investments into Indian startups as more than 50% early and growth-stage startups are in talks with investors from two countries apart from traditional venture capital investors.

This shows the increasing importance of Chinese and Japanese investors in the funding landscape, the report said.

Here are some other interesting findings from the survey: