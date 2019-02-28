85% Indian startups not focusing on profitability in 2019, says report

85% of respondents said that growth will be their primary focus this year while profitability is expected in a period of one to four years.
Profitability doesn’t seem to be the priority for Indian startups even as investors have been showing a preference for those having clear visibility on churning profits. In a survey of 100 early-to-growth stage startups, 85% of respondents said that growth will be their primary focus this year while profitability is expected in a period of one to four years.
The bias for growth among startups has risen from 53% and 56% in 2017 and 2018 respectively, said InnoVen Startup Outlook report.
On the other hand, 46% of startups believed that the fundraising environment will be tough in 2019 after a favourable 2018 for 74% respondents.
The report also highlights the rising share of Chinese and Japanese investments into Indian startups as more than 50% early and growth-stage startups are in talks with investors from two countries apart from traditional venture capital investors.
This shows the increasing importance of Chinese and Japanese investors in the funding landscape, the report said.
Here are some other interesting findings from the survey:
- 80% of e-commerce startups find addressing concerns around the “stable and predictable regulatory regime” among the most important factors for the government to boost startups’ growth.
- Only 34% of startups feel the government’s policies for supporting the startup ecosystem to be good or excellent.
- 46% said blockchain and augmented reality/virtual reality are the most over-hyped sectors while agritech and logistics are the most under-hyped sectors for 32% respondents.
- Buyouts/M&A is the preferred exit route for 39% respondents down from 46% last year even as IPO is the most likely path for 38% respondents.
- 70% startups, particularly in logistics, enterprise tech and content/media markets, are looking to ramp up their hiring from last year.
- Lack of women leaders in startups is also highlighted in the survey as 69% of respondents had less than 20% of women in leadership roles.
- Hiring the right talent followed by growth and fundraising are the top three challenges for startups.
