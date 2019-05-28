541 start-ups get angel tax relief

The government has granted exemption to 541 start-ups so far from the so-called angel tax, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Ramesh Abhishek said on Monday. As many as 36 applications for such a relief were incomplete, and the DPIIT is working with start-ups concerned to address their deficiencies, Abhishek said in a tweet. This comes after the central board of direct taxes (CBDT) in February had allowed such exemptions to start-up. With the new notification, \u201cAll the startups are allowed to receive angel tax exemption regardless of their share premium values given that the aggregate amount of paid-up share capital and share premium of the startup after issue or proposed issue of shares, if any, does not exceed, Rs 25 crore.\u201d In a substantial breather to thousands of start-ups, the government on February 19 raised the cap of funding by unlisted firms or individuals in a start-up that would be exempted from the angel tax to `25 crore from `10 crore and also relaxed a clutch of rules to ease investment flow into such entities. Investments by listed companies having a net worth above Rs 100 crore or annual turnover of `250 crore will be exempted from any such limit, which will enable them to invest more without fears of the angel tax. The angel tax is typically an impost on the extra capital raised by an unlisted firm through the issue of shares over and above their fair market value. According to Section 56(2)(viib) of the I-T Act, the excess capital so raised is treated as income and taxed accordingly. While the section was aimed at curbing money laundering, it had troubled start-ups and their investors. To be eligible for the relief, announced recently, start-ups have to register with DPIIT and submit an undertaking, saying they are not investing in specified segments that are usually suspected to be used for money laundering unless these investments are made \u201cin the ordinary course of business\u201d. The undertaking would be forwarded to the CBDT to ensure that eligible start-ups don\u2019t get angel tax notices at all. This is crucial, as 96% of start-ups that received the notices had raised below the stipulated cap of `10 crore, according to a survey of 2,396 start-ups (that were slapped with such notices) by LocalCircles and the Indian Venture Capital Association.