5 ways to craft perfect elevator pitch to get investor funding for your startup

It takes at least three months to up to two years to get the investor cut the first cheque for you. (Representational Image.)

Much like ideas, startups’ elevator pitches are too a dime a dozen. However, investors’ time and money aren’t. It takes at least three months to up to two years to get the investor cut the first cheque for you. A winning elevator pitch can take you to the next round of discussion with the investors. Of course it is more than just mentioning about IIT or IIM pedigree and how would you ‘disrupt’ the world. So, how do you create a perfect elevator pitch that is a combination of both art and science.

Attention!

A Microsoft study says that average attention span for humans is eight seconds, shorter than a goldfish’s nine seconds. Hence, grabbing investors’ attention has to happen right from the first sentence. If the entrepreneur is not able to sell his story in that time frame then it becomes difficult to have a chance for next meeting. So, introduce the strongest point about yourself or business first. “For instance, an entrepreneur started with telling that it is his third venture and he has exited previous two ventures to respective investors. This caught my attention because without saying much he has communicated a lot about his capabilities,” said Anil Joshi, founder and managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures.

No Me-Toos

Differentiation, not an incremental one, has always been the key. How exponentially faster, better, cheaper you are than existing solutions is important to highlight. So entrepreneurs should talk about how they are best in their class if not how they are first in their class which is less likely to happen. “Either you must have done something which nobody has done or in a way that nobody else has done it,” said Apurva Chamaria, angel investor and chief revenue officer, RateGain. “For instance, a startup reached out to me which is into toy renting. It is great startup because every parent can’t afford expensive toys for their children. This is first-in-class idea.”

Know Your Limits

Your few seconds of pitch has to be a trailer instead of a movie. Entrepreneur often forget about it and cram their pitch with every possible information they could convey to investors. Consequently, investors fail to pick out the most interesting part. So don’t overshoot the time limit. “This makes the pitch ineffective. Investors take decisions emotionally and justify them rationally. If the investor doesn’t understand the pitch in the beginning then he would only find reasons of how to say no to you. The shorter the pitch, the better it is,” said Chamaria. It is good if the pitch is shorter than the time duration.

Customer Dope

Best solutions are derived from great customer insights. Almost every new technology created has been based on trends in consumer behaviour and usage of existing products and services. So while telling about the customer insights is obvious but that must be pinned as first one-two lines of your pitch. “The elevator pitch with a unique customer insight is the one which is most powerful in the first one or two sentences. It should make me curious to ask questions around it,” said Sunil Goyal, managing partner, YourNest Ventures.

Practice to Perfection

Elevator pitch is the gateway to the million dollar cheque you are chasing. It is more than few words about you and the company. It can be a now or never opportunity if you are pitching to your favourite investor. Hence, practice many times, keep it simple and without jargons so that you deliver it perfectly. If you are not practiced, then either you will say it wrongly or forget an important point or will say without conviction. Record it, show it to friends and create investor feedback. “Simple things can be consumed in short duration. Entrepreneurs must learn to share thoughts in few minutes if they are not good at storytelling,” said Joshi.