5 most critical tech tools SMEs must adopt right away to streamline growth

Modern-day practices have made it mandatory for small businesses to adopt technology to keep up with the pace of the ecosystem. By streamlining processes, automating jobs, and lowering manual errors, it improves efficiency. Small businesses can reach a worldwide client base by utilising internet platforms, adopting technology and growing their reach. Better data management and analytics are made possible by digital tools as well, supporting wise decision-making and individualised customer experiences. In the end, digitization equips small firms to maintain their competitiveness, change with the times, and promote sustainable growth.

However, small and emerging businesses are often not sure about what business tools they need to invest in, considering the market they operate. Since there are a lot of options available, here are the five most essential digital tools to invest in, which can optimise the value and output, as well as cut down the turnaround time, and help with simplifying the compliances for small businesses.

Productivity management tools

Productivity Management Tools assist you in centralising task planning, deadline setting, and progress monitoring. Consider them like online to-do lists that help you stay motivated and organised. Additionally, these apps provide insights and reminders to help you remain on top of your job and utilise your time effectively.

Nikita Vora, Automation Coach, Founder and CEO of SMM Unleashed, told FE Aspire, “Productivity Management tools not only help to ensure optimal and increased business productivity but they give added guarantees of better work quality, customer service and effective collaboration & communication. Additionally, SMEs can overcome their marketing budgetary and resource constraints with the marketing and outreach tools. They help to level up the playing field while also helping out carrying effective promotion.”

Productivity management tools to check out: RescueTime, Shift

Process automation tools

By using process automation tools, you can avoid doing repetitive tasks. Process automation tools can work independently on the computer to complete replicable chores, saving you time and effort. These gadgets carry out your orders, such as sending emails or organising files, just like a robot would. By letting the tools handle the tedious tasks, you can concentrate on the interesting and significant aspects of your business.

“Digital presence has become an imperative for our times, streamlining promotional efforts and enhancing accessibility for buyers. Moreover, it facilitates seamless collaborations among businesses that share similar target audiences. This isn’t limited to just the domestic landscape but extends globally as well. Transitioning from a local approach to a global reach is best achieved through a robust digital presence,” said Deepak Toshniwal- Global Business Strategist, Founder, Global Business Community, SNOW in a conversation with FE Aspire.

Process automation tools to check out: Zapier, Scribe

Invoicing and accountancy tools

Invoice and Accounting Tools make it easier for you to monitor your financial transactions. You may develop and send clients expert invoices to ensure that you are paid on time. Additionally, these programmes calculate taxes, expenses, and earnings for you so you can concentrate on expanding your business rather than crunching figures.

In a conversation with FE Aspire, Arun Poojari, Co-founder and CEO of Cashinvoice said, “Technology has been instrumental in empowering and fostering economic growth of the SMEs. e-invoicing, for example, has digitised and automated the process from raising invoices to routing and approving the same. As the processes are recorded, corporates are liable to make payments on a timely basis to SMEs and hence, solve their working capital issues. This progressive shift simplifies intricate compliances, establishes a robust defence against fraud, facilitates meticulous data accounting, and enables the seamless orchestration of businesses from a distance.”

Invoicing and accountancy tools to check out: Razorpay, Cashinvoice

Marketing tools

Marketing tools aid in getting the word out about your goods or services to the appropriate audiences. These technologies let you make eye-catching advertisements, control social media posts, and monitor the number of individuals who are considering your offer. When it comes to increasing brand recognition and interacting with clients online, they act as your sidekick.

Chirag Taneja, co-founder & CEO of GOKWIK, stated to FE Aspire, “SMEs especially those in the eCommerce industry can greatly benefit from tools that help them create two-way communication between them and their potential shoppers. By enhancing communication, streamlining marketing efforts, and automating processes on WhatsApp, brands can engage with shoppers in real-time, provide personalised shopping experience, create segmented marketing campaigns and optimise workflows, ultimately growing their revenue, profitability and brand loyalty.”

Marketing tools to check out: Zoho, Salesforce Starter

Communication Tools

Communication tools make it possible for teams to work together in real-time, regardless of distance, and they promote effective information sharing. These tools support efficient remote communication by utilising a variety of media, such as email platforms, video conferencing tools, and instant messaging programs. Digital communication solutions boost productivity and guarantee cohesion of involvement within the modern company landscape by enabling quick and safe contact.

Shraddha Subramanian- Intuition Expert, Business Coach, Founder and CEO of Sparkling Soul, told FE Aspire, “SME’s teams need the effective communication tools for it absolutely does the handshake in the right manner for saving the precious resources of the business which are at stake because of the communication gap. Having right and timely communication with prospects and customers is essential for the growth of the business.”

Communication tools to check out: Slack, Flock, Titan

